Some newcomers or distant observers ("Thanks to Democrats, MVP circus continues," letter, Aug. 11) are apparently unaware that Mountain Valley Pipeline is as unpopular with landowners like the 300 who have lost their land to MVP through the use of federal eminent domain as it is with environmentalists.

And, oh, some landowners are environmentalists regardless of their politics.

Such outsiders may not know that conservative county boards of supervisors in Giles, Craig, Montgomery and Roanoke counties all formally opposed the project by 2016 or that Freedom Caucus member Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem has publicly stated that MVP is opposed by everyone in his district from right wing landowners to left wing professors.

While some media outlets (not The Roanoke Times) think opposition to MVP involves a left/right split, those who live here know better.

MVP picked an extremely dangerous route that had been rejected by Dominion Energy for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline because it had too much karst terrain and too many steep, landslide-prone slopes that are now deforested, all in an active seismic zone.

MVP is worst of all for landowners, who face the prospect of a 42-inch bomb on their land — highly explosive natural gas under 1,440 pounds per square inch of pressure — more than twice as large as the one that exploded in Northern Virginia recently.

In the limestone/dolomite karst of the valleys along the route, this means they could face incineration within 1,100 feet of the project and severe damage up to 3 miles away on each side.

All of us in the Roanoke Valley could face a huge wildfire if the pipe fails and explodes on the steep slopes and karst of Fort Lewis Mountain, the Elliston area (Interstate 81 and the Roanoke River) and Poor Mountain.

MVP is an equal opportunity disaster.

Diana Christopulos, Salem