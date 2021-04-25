 Skip to main content
Letter: Mr. and Mrs. Jim Crow
Letter: Mr. and Mrs. Jim Crow

Too many Black folks voted in 2008. The Republican Party said, "We can't have this." So Republicans passed racist voter ID laws.

Too many Black folks voted in 2020. Republicans said, "We can't have this. Let's finish the job. This time we can hide our racism by using the disguise of election integrity."

The Poll Tax, the Grandfather Clause, the Literary Test, Voter ID Laws, Voter Integrity Laws are all birthed from the same racist Momma and Daddy. That Momma and Daddy are Mr. and Mrs. Jim Crow.

Jeff Artis, Hardy

 

