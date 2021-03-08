Letter: Mr. Morgan Griffith, look in a mirror

Mr. Morgan Griffith, look in a mirror. Who do you see? Perhaps you see the United States congressman who represents the commonwealth of Virginia’s 9th District with the goal of defending our democratic Republic; or the congressman who signed the amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court with the goal of overthrowing our democratic Republic; or the congressman who voted on Jan. 6, to sustain objections to slates of electors minutes before the insurrection coup d’état on the Nation’s Capitol, and continued to sustain objections to slates of electors after the insurrection coup d’état with the goal of overthrowing our democratic Republic; or the congressman who, to my knowledge, has yet to show contrition and/or give a public apology to his constituents and to the commonwealth of Virginia for his actions to overthrow our democratic Republic; or do you see the congressman of the 9th District who is truly repentant for his recent actions defending the “big lie.”