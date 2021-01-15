Letter: Mr. President, never give up

Mr. President Trump, never give up, go down with your ship and take your cowardly congressional supporters with you to the bottom of the abyss. Who cares what damage you do to the Constitution and in turn to American democracy and the people?

Follow the guidance of ex-Gen Michael Flynn, declare a state of emergency and declare martial law. What a great leader, who met with the then Russian ambassador and discussed who knows what. Where does his actual loyalty lie? Being pardoned may tell some of the story. Not sorry to say, but Mr. President you did not live up to the office of the U.S. Presidency.

President Putin must be very proud of the turmoil in the U.S., not thinking that President Trump is a loser but is still fulfilling Putin's goal of dissent, division and attack on our way of life. A secret agent/spy could not have done a better job.

Erik Kraker, Roanoke