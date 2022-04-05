 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Must actors be carbon copies of their roles?

The whole business of being an actor is being what you’re not.

Does this mean Yul Brynner should not have played the part of Rameses in “The Ten Commandments” or King Mongkut of Siam in “The King and I”?

And Charlton Heston played a Hebrew in two major movies, the first as Moses in “The Ten Commandments” and Ben Hur in “Ben Hur.” Will the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences take away his Oscar because he was not Hebrew?

Does this mean they are going to burn the 1961 version of “West Side Story” because Natalie Wood played the part of Maria?

I guess this political correctness means if someone is going to be cast as an airplane pilot he/she has to have a pilot license.

Albert R. Shumate, Dublin

