With passage of the federal Fiscal Responsibility Act, the Mountain Valley Pipeline should finally be completed by the end of this year. Not a moment too soon.

This pipeline is critical infrastructure, and we need it in service to benefit Franklin County and its residents.

When the project was announced in 2014, I was vice chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. Mountain Valley’s donation of a tap at the county’s Summit View Business Park was just one early example of the company’s ongoing efforts to work in good faith with our community.

When I was on the county board of supervisors, and since I left the board, I have heard many stories about how our county is hampered by a lack of access to natural gas. MVP is a game changer for Franklin County because it will fix that problem. None of us ever expected it would take nearly 10 years, but better late than never.

The pipeline will generate millions of dollars in tax revenue every year, and it will help us draw businesses that create jobs and generate more tax revenue to support essential services, lower residents’ tax burden and maintain our county’s high quality of life. I’m glad to see it and our community receive clarity that construction will finally be finished this year.

Bob Camicia, Hardy