Letter: MVP will affect Salem's water

Do Salem citizens want to pay extra for their municipal water? No, especially since those extra costs will pay for unnecessary, expensive filters at our water treatment plant.

What are these expensive filters for? They are for removing the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s pollution from our drinking water. They are for removing the significant extra sediment that will be in our water after the MVP crosses Salem’s 130 upstream waters.

And it’s not just our drinking water we need to be concerned about. We want to continue to safely swim, safely fish and safely boat in the cleanest possible river and floodplain. The water treatment plant cannot clean MVP’s river pollution to the standard we have come to value and treasure here in Salem.

Don’t let the MVP industrialists fool you with their carpetbagging rhetoric. It is true that the pipeline does not cross Salem proper; however, it is not true that Salem and its citizens will not be harmed by MVP's actions upstream of our most precious resource, our water.

Salem is in MVP’s bull's-eye and it’s time to draw our arrows and shut down plans for Salem citizens to pay to up the ill-conceived, industrial mess left behind by the MVP.

Nora Smith, Salem