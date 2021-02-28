Letter: MVP would mean cheaper gas

Regarding the Feb. 24 story, “Texas winter storm will mean higher bills for Roanoke Gas customers,” we understand the reaction to news of the large cost increase facing our customers. The natural gas used in the Roanoke Valley is sourced from Gulf Coast and Midwestern production areas at a wholesale rate. This cost is passed directly to the customer, without any mark up or profit.
February’s extraordinary winter weather events directly affected natural gas supplies and prices across the country. To meet local demand during this time, our wholesale natural gas prices surged past $21 per dekatherm, adding $3 million in cost. Comparatively, parts of Texas and Oklahoma experienced prices up to $600 per dekatherm.
We recognize the hardship this increase presents to our customers, particularly those living on fixed and lower incomes, which is why we are taking steps to spread this sudden increase for up to two years.
This event is a clear illustration of how the policy agenda by opponents of natural gas infrastructure creates unfavorable supply and cost impacts on the public and why Roanoke Gas Company supports the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
MVP will source natural gas from the Appalachian Basin and it would have provided gas to our region at or below $4 per dekatherm during this storm event. MVP’s original in-service date was late 2018; however, continued legal challenges by the Sierra Club and others have caused substantial delays that are now affecting local consumers. Had MVP been in-service as planned, our customers would not be facing these significant cost increases to heat their homes and operate their businesses. The risk of this happening again will remain until we have additional gas supply from the MVP.