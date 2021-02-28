Letter: MVP would mean cheaper gas

Regarding the Feb. 24 story, “Texas winter storm will mean higher bills for Roanoke Gas customers,” we understand the reaction to news of the large cost increase facing our customers. The natural gas used in the Roanoke Valley is sourced from Gulf Coast and Midwestern production areas at a wholesale rate. This cost is passed directly to the customer, without any mark up or profit.

February’s extraordinary winter weather events directly affected natural gas supplies and prices across the country. To meet local demand during this time, our wholesale natural gas prices surged past $21 per dekatherm, adding $3 million in cost. Comparatively, parts of Texas and Oklahoma experienced prices up to $600 per dekatherm.

We recognize the hardship this increase presents to our customers, particularly those living on fixed and lower incomes, which is why we are taking steps to spread this sudden increase for up to two years.

This event is a clear illustration of how the policy agenda by opponents of natural gas infrastructure creates unfavorable supply and cost impacts on the public and why Roanoke Gas Company supports the Mountain Valley Pipeline.