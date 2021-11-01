Letter: My body my choice

Anyone else notice the signs held by people who want to claim that since it is their body they should have the choice whether or not to get vaccinated are the same signs held by people who feel they should have a choice whether or not to be forced to maintain a pregnancy and have a baby?

I can hear voices stating that is different, abortion is murder, getting a shot could cause MY body harm.

Any statistics as to how many women die during pregnancy and birth? Any statistics about how many people exposed to COVID are hospitalized or die due to people in the community that refuse to get vaccinated? I can think of one, real quick, Colin Powell. His body was fully vaccinated, yet unable to produce antibodies due to poor health.

I would like to see statistics about how many people walking the lines with their "My body my choice" signs support the overturning of Roe v Wade? I guess regulating someone else's body is different and government mandates are good if they support your view of abortion, but bad if they effect your freedom to choose.