Letter: My congressman gave aid and comfort to the terrorists who attacked the Capitol

In December of 2019, my representative in Congress (Morgan Griffith, Republican of the 9th District of Virginia), voted against HR4, a bill that would restore protections in the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which was gutted by the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2013 Shelby v. Holder decision. The Shelby decision gave rise to the wave of voter suppression laws passed by Republican state legislatures in the last several years, laws which have both the intent and the effect of blocking millions of Black, brown and young Americans from exercising their right to vote. By opposing HR4, Rep. Griffith voiced his support for voter suppression.

Last month, Rep. Griffith and 125 other House Republicans signed on to an amicus brief supporting the attempt by the Attorney General of Texas and 14 other Republican state Attorneys General to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Even after the terrorist attack on the United States Capitol building by violent pro-Trump fanatics on Jan. 6, Rep. Griffith continued his campaign to disenfranchise millions of American voters. He did this by voting for challenges to the legally authorized and certified votes for the Biden-Harris ticket by electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania -- challenges which have been dismissed by dozens of court decisions, including a refusal even to hear such frivolous suits by the United States Supreme Court.