Letter: My memories of performing at Calvary Baptist Church

I was saddened to read about the fate of Calvary Baptist Church in the October 29th issue of the Roanoke Times. Now residing in Richmond, I have fond memories of playing as a member of the church orchestra for years at the base of the “Singing Christmas Tree” with many of my musician friends.

Growing up in Roanoke, I returned to the area in 1970 where I began my career as a public school instrumental music teacher. I graduated from the former Jefferson Senior High School in 1960 across a side street to this church on Campbell Avenue. Performing also at the time as a member of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, many fantastic years were spent under the baton of Helen Robertson. In fact, her son Jimmy was a high school member of my class at Jefferson.

In those days of 1970-80, the Rev. Dr. Harry Gamble served as the senior pastor at Calvary. His son Dr. Harry Gamble, Jr. was in the high school class ahead of me at Jefferson.

I left Roanoke with my parents in the summer of 1960 after my graduation. We moved to Richmond, Virginia.

Following my military service with the U. S. Army CONARC Band, I entered college and then grad school. My wife and I began both our teaching careers in the Roanoke area. It was great to be able to return to my “roots” in the summer of 1970.