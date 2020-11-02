 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Myatt's weather reports a bright spot
0 comments

Letter: Myatt's weather reports a bright spot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kevin Myatt's clear, concise, readable weather reports are a bright spot in the mostly dreary news of my day: he never baffles me about what's happening and sometimes he throws in a dash of creative expression. I appreciate that.

Long ago and far away, I had to work the local newspaper's weather desk in Oklahoma City (notable for its foul weather and interesting tornadoes) and for me, it was a little siege in hell. So thank you. 

Kyle Noble, Independence

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Cartoon was disgusting

I am shocked and disgusted by the cartoon on your editorial page on Oct. 14. Is it supposed to be funny? Ever since Lee Enterprises took over …

Letters

Letter: Wake up voters

This President is a threat to our representative democracy! ALARM BELL: On Wednesday, September 23, President Trump said when pressed again ab…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert