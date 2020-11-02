Letter: Myatt's weather reports a bright spot

Kevin Myatt's clear, concise, readable weather reports are a bright spot in the mostly dreary news of my day: he never baffles me about what's happening and sometimes he throws in a dash of creative expression. I appreciate that.

Long ago and far away, I had to work the local newspaper's weather desk in Oklahoma City (notable for its foul weather and interesting tornadoes) and for me, it was a little siege in hell. So thank you.