The Roanoke Times is blowing smoke about Judge John C. Underwood. He was indeed a carpetbagger, a radical native of New York who lived in Northern Virginia (sound familiar?) who was run out of the state before the War. He then returned under the protection of the fraudulent Pierpont "government" outside of Washington, seeking his fortune - which he found during Radical Reconstruction as a federal judge in Richmond where, in April and May of 1867, he harangued juries with Yankee lies of Confederate atrocities. Later that year, he presided over the Virginia Constitutional Convention, which was made up of carpetbaggers, scalawags, illiterate freedmen, foreigners, a small minority of conservative Virginians - and no ex-Confederates (for they all had been disfranchised by arbitrary power.)