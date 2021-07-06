Letter: Naming school after Underwood would be an abomination

The Roanoke Times is blowing smoke about Judge John C. Underwood. He was indeed a carpetbagger, a radical native of New York who lived in Northern Virginia (sound familiar?) who was run out of the state before the War. He then returned under the protection of the fraudulent Pierpont "government" outside of Washington, seeking his fortune - which he found during Radical Reconstruction as a federal judge in Richmond where, in April and May of 1867, he harangued juries with Yankee lies of Confederate atrocities. Later that year, he presided over the Virginia Constitutional Convention, which was made up of carpetbaggers, scalawags, illiterate freedmen, foreigners, a small minority of conservative Virginians - and no ex-Confederates (for they all had been disfranchised by arbitrary power.)
The point of the corrupt Reconstruction was to transform the voluntary Union of sovereign states into a coerced Empire pinned together by bayonets, and cement the financial and political power of the United States into the hands of the North and the Radical Republican Party, in which they succeeded admirably, leaving the South impoverished for 80 years. Naming a school after Underwood now would be an abomination, but it would fit in nicely with the times and his fellow travelers at the newspapers.
H.V. Traywick Jr., Richmond