Letter: Nation needs to heal

We as a nation need to heal. This separation based on a cult of personality is harmful to us all. However, no one man or party is above the law. Let's proceed with caution, follow established law and keep an open mind. Remember we were not born Republican or Democrat, we were born or became Americans. Let's try and act like we have more sense than those people who we elected who have an agenda all their own. Be an American and not a mindless political flunky. God bless us one and all.