Letter: National Guard is a formal militia

I have read with interest and disgust articles in this paper (most recently Virginia, July 15 “Militia activity expanding…”) about so-called citizen “militias” forming in this area by “musterings.” Mary McCord from Georgetown University was quoted that they “have no authority to deploy to engage in law enforcement or military functions…”
The Constitution mentions militias in several places (Article 1, Sec. 8; Article 2, Sec 2; Second and Fifth Amendments). I believe we have a formal militia called the National Guard. Most well-known is the Second Amendment which starts “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State…” I do not believe these so-called militias are “well regulated” or “necessary.”
RICK WILLIAMS
FERRUM
