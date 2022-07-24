Letter: NATO has proven its value

NATO is the most successful military alliance in world history. Originally formed to protect western Europe from the USSR and its Soviet allies in Eastern Europe, NATO has gone on to become a military force dedicated to protecting human rights of peoples across the globe.

It's impossible to describe here the force for good NATO represents. But it is safe to say that NATO saved the world from the evil oppression of Communist dictatorship, and continues to stand against the dictatorships such as Putin's Russia. If we go to war with China, NATO will be there. The United States will not have to fight alone.

The cost of this titanic struggle from the end of World War II right to the moment I'm writing these words has seen untold human suffering, millions of lives lost and literally a mountain of gold spent. The preponderance of this wealth and around 200,000 of those lost lives were provided by the United States.

If it's any consolation, the payback for we Americans has been an even bigger fortune and a political/economic empire that has provided Americans with security and the highest standard of living in the history of the world — all while driving our enemies out of business. Across the board almost every nation on the globe that has allied itself with the United States has been more successful than their peers who fell into the darkness of dictatorship.

Future historians will speak of the "Pax Americanous" as the most benevolent empire to this point in human history. What sets our American Empire apart from those that preceded it is American hegemony is built on consent, not coercion of our allies.

The fact that Russia's former allies want the military and economic security against Russia provided by NATO speaks volumes on who they believe the real threat to their human right of self government is. And they are looking west toward the United States and Western Europe. And you can add Sweden and Finland to the list of NATO allies.

Trump's desire to pull the USA out of NATO and his consistent praise for the dictator Putin is a real good indicator of what he was planning even before the stupid coup.

The fool that would be King.

Henry Bean, Salem