Letter: NATO needs to call Putin's bluff

It is past time that the cowardly leaders of NATO and the West put a stop to the butcher of Moscow. Vladimir Putin is afraid of NATO because he knows for certain that he cannot win a war against NATO.

But all Putin has to do is “bluff” NATO by threatening with his nuclear bombs and Biden and the other NATO leaders scatter like chickens in the hen house when the fox gets in. Putin may be a fool, but he is not stupid. And he will not use a nuclear weapon. Because that would certainly be the end for him and all his cronies. And all our scared speechless leaders know that.

But it takes courageous leaders to call his bluff. And that is something we do not have. Ukrainian lives matter. Their cities and towns matter. Their little children matter.

And for NATO to refuse to “stop” Putin’s army (just because Ukraine is not a card-carrying member of NATO) is just as much a war crime as what the Russians are doing.

Lonnie Malcomb, Hillsville