Letter: NATO, please fight for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg and NATO Members:

We stand with Ukraine and its people. The hearts of good people of the world are shattered to see the peace-loving Ukraine and its people have been invaded, bombarded, tanked, trampled and killed by Putin-led madness.

NATO must extend the emergency membership to Ukraine. NATO must help, by all means possible — air, sea and land — fighting against evil-incarnate Putin and Russia. Sanctions are fine but they are long-term solutions; this is an emergency situation and emergency situations require emergency actions.

Ukraine has wanted to be a member of NATO for the past 15 years. The NATO members are watching from a distance while Ukraine is burning, being killed and destroyed, saying they would not, could not, should not help Ukraine because Ukraine is not yet a NATO member! If your neighbor is invaded by thugs and their very existence is in danger, do you not run to your neighbors and help?

Do we stand from a distance telling them we can’t help them because they were not a member of the neighborhood association? Outrageous!

It’s high time we demonstrated what it means to be “a Good Samaritan.” Do not ask God why he’s not helping Ukraine; God is asking why we are standing by from a distance and not fighting alongside Ukraine?

Let us remember the history of World War II; we could have prevented much killing and destruction had we taken arms to help Europe in the early stages of WWII. We stood then also from a distance saying it was a European war and not ours.

Because NATO is not fighting alongside Ukraine, Ukraine is fighting alone. And President Zelenskyy is desperately calling all volunteers from any corner of the world to come to Ukraine to fight against Putin and Russia.

President Zelenskyy, a brave, courageous, caring man, declined the offer to evacuate by air from Kyiv and hold onto Ukraine with the limited resources. Our hearts are broken.

We stand with you President Zelenskyy, Ukraine and the Ukraine people!

Anna Yu, Roanoke