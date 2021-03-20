Letter: Natural Bridge Zoo is an embarrassment

Karl Mogensen boasts that Natural Bridge Zoo has been opened since 1972. For the animals unfortunate enough to live there, it seems very little has changed in the years since.

Natural Bridge Zoo, with its sad animals, undersized cages, and outdated handling practices, has been an embarrassment to the region for decades. Rather than showcasing natural behaviors, the animals at Natural Bridge Zoo are clearly bored and stir crazy. A solitary elephant trained through the cruel use of bullhooks is forced to walk in endless circles while giving rides to the public. Hungry animals beg for food from visitors. U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection reports have detailed horror after horror there. Citations include animals suffering without veterinary care, the use of physical abuse, the public accessing many animals throughout the facility with no attendants present to supervise animal interactions, cages falling apart, and crowded conditions.

But it does not take special training or federal inspections to see that Natural Bridge Zoo is a throwback to a time when little was understood about the extraordinary needs of captive wildlife. If a facility wants to exhibit wild animals, it needs to keep up with professionally recognized standards to ensure the welfare of the animals. The record at Natural Bridge Zoo is not encouraging in this regard.

Matthew Brown, Roanoke