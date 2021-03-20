 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Natural Bridge Zoo is an embarrassment
0 comments

Letter: Natural Bridge Zoo is an embarrassment

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Karl Mogensen boasts that Natural Bridge Zoo has been opened since 1972. For the animals unfortunate enough to live there, it seems very little has changed in the years since.

Natural Bridge Zoo, with its sad animals, undersized cages, and outdated handling practices, has been an embarrassment to the region for decades. Rather than showcasing natural behaviors, the animals at Natural Bridge Zoo are clearly bored and stir crazy. A solitary elephant trained through the cruel use of bullhooks is forced to walk in endless circles while giving rides to the public. Hungry animals beg for food from visitors. U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection reports have detailed horror after horror there. Citations include animals suffering without veterinary care, the use of physical abuse, the public accessing many animals throughout the facility with no attendants present to supervise animal interactions, cages falling apart, and crowded conditions.

But it does not take special training or federal inspections to see that Natural Bridge Zoo is a throwback to a time when little was understood about the extraordinary needs of captive wildlife. If a facility wants to exhibit wild animals, it needs to keep up with professionally recognized standards to ensure the welfare of the animals. The record at Natural Bridge Zoo is not encouraging in this regard.

Matthew Brown, Roanoke

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Bring Bob Evans to area

Several new restaurants are heading to Tanglewood Mall: Panda Express, Jersey Mike’s, Blaze Pizza and Chipotle.... I'd trade them all for one …

Letters

Letter: Ethics still live at VMI

Re: "VMI to review honor system" Feb. 2, Ms. Mitzel has only regurgitated old news. But, to the honor system, having lived it in the 1960s (cl…

Letters

Letter: One year

In the one year after the Senate Republicans acquitted former President Trump in his first impeachment, look what happened.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert