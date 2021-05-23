Letter: Negative impact on Montgomery County residents

Currently the Roanoke Valley Resouce Authority is paving over what was up until recently their “trash train” tracks.

RVRA has been moving trash via train for decades from Roanoke County, through Montgomery County and back into the landfill in Roanoke County off Bradshaw Road which extends through both counties.

RVRA could bring trash to the landfill through Roanoke County, but they have decided Roanoke residents shouldn’t be subject to this nuisance when they could pass this impact off on Montgomery County residents, who by the way, don’t use the landfill.

Until this new road is built (where the railroad tracks were) waste water and rock trucks travel our end of Bradshaw Road in Montgomery County.

A road that has numerous twists and turns and single lane bridges. A road not made for these trucks.

The impact of this situation on Montgomery County residents is nothing but negative.

Instead of hearing one train a day, we will be subject to 100-150 passes a day of 18 wheelers hauling Roanoke’s trash through our neighborhood so they don’t have to haul it through Roanoke neighborhoods. Those trucks will also congest I-81 with more tractor trailer traffic.