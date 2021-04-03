Letter: Net metering is key to Appalachian Power Public Authority contract

As a follow-up to the March 24 editorial, “How Roanoke County can save money on school construction. Go solar,” I’d like to urge all parties involved in the Appalachian Power Public Authority contract negotiation to swiftly come to an agreement to help local schools and governments benefit from solar energy. The key to this new contract is net metering, which gives utility customers credit for the excess electricity generated by solar that is fed back to the grid. The net metering capacity for the existing contract is fully subscribed, so this new contract should significantly increase the cap to make solar more affordable. As the previous author mentioned, there is undoubtedly pent-up demand to go solar. However, this new contract is needed so that schools and governments can actually save money by going solar.

Although steps are being taken to increase utility-scale clean energy development, electricity in this region is still primarily generated from fossil fuels. Instead, schools and governments could use clean energy generated from solar systems installed on their own rooftops, on land adjacent to buildings, or even above parking lots. The new contract could spur a flurry of projects that would support the local clean energy economy: solar developers and installers, roofing contractors, as well as electrical, civil and structural engineering firms could all benefit from a rise in solar projects.