Letter: Never too late for an apology

John Givens' letter on Jan. 28 ("Griffith's sell-out") prompted me to write this letter. The first in his lengthy list of Trumpisms (“Charlottesville had good people on both sides”), I have to point out that Trump clarified his statement, saying that he was not speaking of the rioters (there were no “very fine people among the rioters”), but of the people of Charlottesville, who were divided against the removal of the Robert E. Lee equestrian statue. Trump is a businessman in the city after having purchased one of the largest wineries in the world outside Charlottesville in 2011. His son Eric is now the owner and manager of Trump Winery and the two of them have a definite ear to the ground in Charlottesville. Former President Trump was right in saying “there were very fine people on both sides“ of the question about the removal of the statue.