Letter: New attorney general ends false conviction investigations (updated)

Correction

March 7, 2022, 10:45 a.m.: On dismissing the staff of the Conviction Integrity Unit, newly-elected Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares on Jan. 10 created a new division, called the Investigations, Cold Cases and Actual Innocence Project, and appointed Arlington Commonwealth’s Attorney Theo Stamos, a Democrat, to lead the team. This unit is a renamed and expanded continuation of the Conviction Integrity Unit, said Attorney General Director of Communications Victoria LaCivita. This Letter to the Editor published March 6 was out of date on these points.

This story hasn't received much media coverage. It deserves more:

Our new Attorney General, Jason Miyares, in one of his first acts in office, has disbanded the Conviction Integrity Unit. This unit was set up by his predecessor to investigate false convictions in Virginia.

By disbanding this unit, the new administration is saying it wants to keep falsely convicted individuals in prison. Do we Virginians really want that?

The Richmond Times Dispatch has estimated Virginia's false conviction rate at 15%-18%. The Virginia Department of Corrections admits to 5%. Either way, that's thousands of people in prison who don't belong there.

The General Assembly should reinstate the Conviction Integrity Unit by law so some incoming administration can't dismantle it.

Bob Shell, Pocahontas

