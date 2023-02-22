Some people look down on all politicians. I’m not one of them. On Feb. 9 I read an article in The Washington Post by Amanda Riley. It spoke to the basic humanity of Republicans and Democrats in Congress. The article was titled, “These radically simple changes help make lawmakers actually get things done.” To that end, congressmen formed The Select Committee on The Modernization of Congress.

How many times have we seen on TV Republicans and Democrats sitting up on high looking down on each other? One of the changes the committee came up with is a roundtable format that enabled them to look at each other at eye level. Another thing they did was to allow food and drinks during meetings. Hungry people are more combative. Along with these and other simple changes it seemed to help create a better atmosphere and get more positive results. Getting things done in an extremely polarized atmosphere hasn’t been easy. Perhaps this committee is on the right track.