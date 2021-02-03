Letter: New fee is not the solution

Responding to the Jim Mann of Hardy Jan. 17 letter ("All should pay fair share").

I certainly agree with Jim that all should pay their fair share when it comes to things that we use. Considering that, river users may need a refund of some of their taxes.

Boaters pay the Department of Wildlife Resources millions of dollars, some of which may be going to subsidize non-boating activities done by DWR.

For example, the Watercraft Sales & Use tax provided DWR with $10 million in 2020. Federal taxes added over $5 million. So DWR got over $15 million in 2020. Do you think DWR spent $15 million on boaters in 2020? Not likely.

So the first question is: does DWR have a need for more money for boaters? No need has been shown. In fact, when this fee bill was passed and we contacted DWR the first thing they said was, “It is not our bill.” In other words, DWR did not ask for it or put the bill in to be voted on. Why? Likely because DWR has no need for more “boater” money.

We have asked DWR for data showing boating income and expenses.

If a need is demonstrated, there are several next steps necessary.