Letter: New generation aims to return fairness to work world

Out of a sense of honesty, I should start by noting my love of John Long’s commentaries. Even when I disagree, as I’m about to do right here, his view of the local scene through a historian's eye is always worth the time it takes to read and absorb it. So my dispute is not with him or even his point of view; it’s his assumptions.

His recent missive ("Lessons on work from an entrepreneur," Sept. 1) celebrated the glory of working hard and loving what you do. OK, some of us fit into those shoes, but most of us don’t. Here’s why: working hard is certainly a boon to one’s employer, but it’s not typically reciprocated. Plus it’s a historical problem, so this should be right up his alley.

Let’s agree that basic fairness ended in the late 1960s or early 1970s. Prior to that, the ever expanding economy generated shared rewards for most (yes, racism and sexism made that less true, but bear with me). Then we happened: we Boomers. As we entered the workforce in massive numbers, the delicate balance of labor supply and demand started to shift toward excess supply. Apparently, our parents were just a bit too fruitful. Worse, we suffered through not one but two energy shortages: first in 1973 and the second in 1979. I won’t bore you with the details or discussions of Bretton Woods, but from that point forward, the benefit sharing shifted toward capital and away from labor. It’s been that way ever since.

So back to John’s point about working hard and impressing one’s employer: it’s nigh unto impossible! Capital and its minions in the C suites have done exceedingly well by tightening the screws and keeping them tight. Does a small percentage get rewarded? Sure, in sales, mostly, but occasionally a few others find a way. It’s not a trend and certainly not typical ... until now.

Finally, a new, even-more-stressed and less appreciated generation decided enough is enough. Frankly, though I applaud them and wish them the very best, I don’t know how this will play. Then again, they don’t really have a choice. Being the Boom Echo puts them in the excess labor supply camp just like their Boomer predecessors, and with technology advancing so fast, any pretense of job security is evaporating.

I do know one thing, even the greediest capitalists recognize the need for customers, and their employees are the biggest pool of consumers. So the youth have a shot. Maybe "quiet quitting" is the new labor strike and buying less the new boycott. It’s a strategy that may even succeed.

David Horn, Smith Mountain Lake