Letter: New media selection policy increases burden on school librarians

Roanoke County Public Schools’ new media selection policy’s cost to taxpayers, and the negative impact it will have on literacy, should be top of mind for the school system’s leaders.

At the elementary level, two librarians will read and review each book ordered. The cost to taxpayers for one 350-page novel, for children ages 8 to 12, would rise from its retail price of $15 to many hundreds of dollars for just this one book. Considering librarians typically order hundreds of new books each year, the ridiculously high cost for library books under this policy cannot be ignored.

The school system is losing teachers to surrounding areas offering higher salaries. It can’t adequately staff its nutrition, janitorial and transportation departments. It’s struggling to fund school construction projects and facilities upgrades. In light of this, the wasteful spending under this policy is particularly alarming.

Elementary school librarians have classes in their libraries most days of the week. On the other days they review, order, process and maintain books, provide teachers with instructional materials and technology, assist with testing and struggling readers, implement special events and motivational reading programs, coordinate book fairs, substitute-teach and monitor lunches. Now, they will only be able to hold classes in their libraries and read and review books.

Not only will they be unable to provide important services, many, many fewer new books will make their way into young readers’ hands. How many books can one person read and review in seven to 14 hours a week? It depends upon each book’s length, but the librarians individually order over 300 books yearly; there’s no possible way they’ll be able to order even remotely close to that number now. No school system’s literacy plan worth its salt includes providing fewer new books for its students.

The media selection policy must be revised to ensure parents are empowered in their own children’s media intake, librarians can properly do the job they've been hired to do, students are able to read new books in a timely fashion, and taxpayer dollars are spent in a fiscally responsible manner.

Laura Bowman, Roanoke