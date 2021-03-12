Letter: New River Health District deserves praise

The news is full of reports about failing efforts to distribute the corona virus vaccines and horror stories about trying to sign up for the vaccination.

I just got my second Pfizer shot in Montgomery County at the Blue Ridge Church in Christiansburg. Signing up was easy and fast. The New River Health District website worked great. Once at the vaccination site – the Blue Ridge Church – admission was easy and fast, health workers and volunteers were kind and efficient, the whole experience was friendly and professional.

Maybe we are just luckier than other parts of the country; but, I think all of the New River Health District leaders deserve our thanks and recognition for such wonderful service.

Thomas Sherman, Blacksburg