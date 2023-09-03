Hats off to the grant proposal-writing team at our Roanoke-based Western Virginia Water Authority for bringing home $9 million from the Biden administration-backed bipartisan infrastructure law!

This large grant will be used to replace 36,000 feet of undersized and aging water mains along Melrose Avenue between Addison Middle School and 25th Street in northwest Roanoke.

To get the money, the authority competed in a grant process administered by the Virginia Department of Health. The new mains will improve the flow and water quality and will reduce outages from breaks.

Interestingly, the member of Congress who represents northwest Roanoke in the U.S. House of Representatives, Ben Cline, actually voted “no” on this much-needed legislation, stating for the record that he would not support “legislation that funds [the Democrats’] radical leftist agenda.” Thirteen Republicans voted “yes” on the bill, but not “Freedom Caucus” member Cline.

Rupert Cutler, Roanoke