Letter: New York prices in Bedford County

We've noticed over the years that a great many folks from New York and other places up north were moving here to Bedford County, mostly down by and on Smith Mountain Lake. No one really cares about the New Yorker accent but the prices they brought with them are nuts. Never mind they think a half-million dollars is the deal from Hades to live on the lake but apparently $700 to unstop a kitchen sink pipe, $3,000 to change out a 30-gallon water heater, $16,000 to side a 850 square foot house, $2,400 to treat the same home for termite protection, $8,000 to clean some fallen down insulation under the house. That, people, is highway robbery.

I don't fault a company for making a few extra dollars because imbeciles think that's a great deal up north but what about the residents who have always lived here? There is obviously a New York price being levied on us here in Bedford County. Who do we trust anymore? You have to know they are holding a poker face when they quote those kind of prices.

I used to help the Hubby clean furnaces in Richmond before we moved up here. We cleaned them cheaper than anyone in Richmond and had plenty of work due to our fair prices and excellence in workmanship.