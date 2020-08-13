Letter: News and social networking prevent peaceful reconciliation

If we all believe we are, and strive to live as children of God, a person's color should never have to be mentioned. We are equal in His sight, and we should treat everyone equally without even emphasizing or mentioning the color of someone's skin or heritage.
In these disruptive times, I believe a small percentage of Black people participate in disruptive groups such as Black Lives Matter, and a small percentage of white people participate in neo-Nazi or KKK-type groups. I believe the large percentage of Black and white people want to learn from each other and want peaceful dialogue.
There were four Opinion Page articles recently that I thought made good, thoughtful points on both sides: 1) John Long's column last week (forgot the date); 2) Tiffany Epperly's letter on July 22; 3) Keith Carver's letter on July 23; and 4) Tom Fame's article on July 24.
SHARON ROHRBACK
ROANOKE
