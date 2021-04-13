Letter: News should call a lie a lie

In his April 5 letter, “Casey is radicalizing Americans,” Allen Jefferson of Lynchburg attempts to conflate the phoning of an FBI hot-line (to complain about the actions of one’s elected officials) with “swatting.” This is intentionally misleading and dishonest.

Wikipedia defines swatting as “…a criminal harassment tactic of deceiving an emergency service … into sending a police and emergency service response team to another person's address. This is triggered by false reporting of a serious law enforcement emergency, such as a bomb threat, murder, hostage situation, or a false report of a "mental health" emergency…” (italics mine)

I understand the obligation of The Roanoke Times to allow readers to express their disagreement with opinions published in your paper. However, in my opinion, a not-insignificant part of why this country is presently so divided stems from the recent failure of the various news agencies to call a lie a lie.

Ed Dorsa, Blacksburg