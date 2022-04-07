Letter: Newspaper could do a better job

The article "In Search of Better Balance of Opinions" by Dennis Crowley, March 22, described my thoughts on your paper very well. Please consider your subscribers for who they are — in general older, wiser folks.

Dan Casey, Betsy Biesenbach and Leonard Pitts are well described as “Axis of Drivel.” And what is with the unfunny comics? The Sunday comics are much better.

In the same edition, the article “Hot Poles: Antarctica, Arctic 70 and 50 degrees above normal” in bold type was quite misleading. After reading through doom and gloom, in the last paragraph the two researchers mentioned explained, “what happened is probably just a random weather event and not a sign of climate change.”

Why is the media so intent on scaring the public on this issue?

J.C. Winstead, New Castle