Letter: Newspaper could take tougher look at technology

The Aug. 14 editorial ("What inflation act does for SW Va") touts CHIPS as a salvation for Southwest Virginia which sorely needs help. Yet on the same page Larry Howdyshell ("America’s polarization and depression") mentions "the breakdown of family togetherness with the advent of technology."

Is there any reason why corporations find solutions for problems such as energy needs, then settle for the first items out of Pandora's Box rather than weighing negative long-term effects and developing further, better solutions?

Example: environmentally harmful and unsustainable wind/solar "farms" destroy traditional farms and will, in the not-too-distant future, require an additional solution when large components are used up and need disposal. I'm disappointed your paper doesn't consider this when praising new technology.

Pernie Forehand, Vinton