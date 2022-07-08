Letter: Newspaper cries wolf regarding pro-lifers

On June 23, The Roanoke Times ran an article by Sara Burnett of the Associated Press titled "Abortion providers brace for violence after ruling." Once again, the Times gets it wrong by republishing her propaganda.

As we have seen before and since the ruling was announced, all the violence has been perpetrated by pro-abortion supporters against pro-life organizations and even threatening to kill justices on the Supreme Court.

Last month, the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Women's Center was vandalized, including spray-painting buildings and breaking windows.

This is an organization that provides free services, including pregnancy testing, parenting skills and even post-abortion support. Saddened once again by the Times' biased news reporting.

Dave Sisson, Elliston