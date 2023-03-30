Well, well, The Roanoke Times continues its attacks on Virginia’s elected officials. But, as usual, it’s an attack on a conservative, such as U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (Nancy Liebrecht, “Political Theater,” commentary, Feb. 14). Liberals cannot stand living in a red state like Virginia.

We also just learned that The Roanoke Times has apparently assigned their “ace” investigator/reporter, Dan Casey, to the “Griffith” case. He is to follow Morgan everywhere, and report anything that Morgan says that might be embarrassing. Dan anxiously awaits the slightest comment, even utterance, that could be used against Republicans.

Will they ever understand that people such as Griffith, Rep. Ben Cline, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, etc. have to stand for election, and often reelection, and therefore, are public servants, who can be taken out of office any time the public wants.

They apparently are happier with their elected officials than they were with their local newspaper

Talk about “political theater.” Why not publish an occasional critical letter, rather than pretend you are the editor of the USA TODAY?

Phillip W. Unger, Daleville