This is in response to articles related to the need for men in nursing and medical workers in The Roanoke Times.

During my nursing career as staff nursing member in medical centers and faculty member in major institutions in New York City for 40 years, there were several critical episodes for the need of more nurses. Fortunately, the federal government made provisions to assist persons to obtain their degree in nursing through different forms of educational subsidy. Too, nurses were recruited from other countries. Of course, salary is always an important issue.

When I began my nursing education only a limited number of schools of nursing accepted men in nursing. This discrimination no longer exists. Over the years more men were obtaining their nursing degrees and excelling in the nursing profession.

My opinion is the public in general holds stereotypes of the roles of men and women in our society. Fortunately, our younger generation is more accepting of the changing roles of men and women.

Young men as well as women should receive a concerted awareness of the importance of nursing for the care of all people, as well as a rewarding profession for them. Such awareness should begin with high school students through various modalities such as different types of forums, visits to various health and medical facilities, different forms of media, and visits from faculty of schools of nursing and health care facilities.

Persons from the professional nursing organizations can give an overall picture of the nursing profession to high school students. Current male and female nursing students can be quite convincing about nursing. A current article in the newspaper highlighting a young man in the nursing program at Radford University was a significant way to draw attention to men in nursing.

John R. Phillips, RN, Ph.D., Radford