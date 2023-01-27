Letter: Newspaper is just doing its job

I found Dennis Crowley's letter to the editor ("Waiting for editorial balance," Jan. 17) ridiculous. He conducted an unscientific survey using a tiny sample and drew the conclusion he wanted. Mr. Crowley, you cannot go on record repeatedly as a strong conservative and then claim your one-man survey is nonpartisan.

What determines a liberal article? One critical of Gov. Glenn Youngkin? Youngkin is the most prominent political figure in the state, so the media scrutinizes what he does. That is what newspapers are supposed to do. The Roanoke Times has not cut Joe Biden any slack. And it should not.

Most of the political leaders on both the state and federal level within the newspaper's reading area are Republicans. If you count every article criticizing their actions as liberal, you will get the skewed result Mr. Crowley did.

I see The Roanoke Times and the Richmond Times Dispatch as conservative. In fact, since Leonard Pitts left, their editorial pages have looked more conservative than usual to me. Editorial balance, like beauty, is in the eyes of the beholder.

Steve Bailey, Richmond