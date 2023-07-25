I was greatly disappointed in your editing of the Associated Press report under your headline “Eight Palestinians killed” which you published July 4.

You printed only half of that report and completely omitted the Israeli side of the story. Had you printed the rest of the Associated Press report, your subscribers would have read that Israel’s chief military spokesman said that "some 50 attacks over the past year had emanated from Jenin.”

If space for the article were limited, you could have omitted the paragraph about the Palestinian leadership halting its contacts with Israel and instead printed the quote by Israel’s Prime Minister that “Jenin has turned into a safe haven for terrorism.”

It’s not too late to report the rest of the story.

Sidney Fuchs, Roanoke