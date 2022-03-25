Letter: Newspaper seems to undervalue diversity

I am writing in response to the article titled "Man’s ban from Walmart property upheld," published in your newspaper on March 11. Throughout the newspaper, there appears to be an underlying theme of devaluation of race. There is a lack of articles with positive African American interactions with the community, while the cover stories are headlined with pictures and positive interactions of white citizens.

Roanoke is home to a very diverse population, especially in the area of the Walmart that Mr. Jeremiah Henderson is banned from. By associating just a name without a face as well, there is some sort of psychological warfare at play. One who is not from that area may be unintentionally institutionalized to associate the African American community with negative actions. This perception put in place by the news keeps businesses and opportunities away.

Furthermore, Mr. Henderson is an African American in his mid-70s, and Officer McClain urged individuals to press charges days after the alleged assault. Not only was his dignity stripped by Officer McClain in Walmart, but the dignity of the entire race is being stripped by The Roanoke Times by headlining negativity and not shedding the light of sympathy on the struggles which African Americans face in Roanoke (i.e. being accused of assault by police while just shopping at Walmart). His name is Jeremiah Henderson, not “a man banned from Walmart.” He has a face, and he deserves respect with proper acknowledgement.

Deaquan Nichols, Roanoke