Letter: No Church of the United States

The silliness and waste of time is endless when it comes to freedom of religion right smack in the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States. The words are simple to understand: ”Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; ….” That specifically means there cannot be a Church of the United States as was common in the 18th century, such as the Church of England, Church of Scotland, Church of New Zealand and so on. We understood those words and have not gone against them.
In George Will's opinion on March 18, “Maine likes not-too-religious schools,” he shows the lengths to which the courts have reached to tie the government in knots when it comes to religion. We are overthinking here. The government cannot shut down prayers, remove religious symbols or monuments (“prohibit the free exercise thereof”), but can give aid to religions unless the people object, since the government uses the people’s money. Anything that does not harm religion is constitutional except for establishing a Church of the U.S.A. It’s easy.
Gail Tansill Lambert, Roanoke