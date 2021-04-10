Letter: No Church of the United States

The silliness and waste of time is endless when it comes to freedom of religion right smack in the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States. The words are simple to understand: ”Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; ….” That specifically means there cannot be a Church of the United States as was common in the 18th century, such as the Church of England, Church of Scotland, Church of New Zealand and so on. We understood those words and have not gone against them.