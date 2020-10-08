Letter: No excuse to nickel-and-dime relief

As of September 21, over 13.6 million Americans are on unemployment and over 5 million have lost health coverage. One third of people are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage, 40 million are at risk for eviction, and one in five adults live in households with children who aren’t getting enough to eat. It will take trillions of dollars to address the growing harm to families, workers, and the economy. Failure to move quickly and low-balling relief spending will only prolong the harm, as we’ve learned from past recessions.

The past actions of Congress nickel-and-dimed relief directly to Americans simply because leaders were unwilling to invest in their constituents. Healthcare for the sick was not addressed, federal investment in the expansion of services or state and local governments was abysmal at best, and worker protections against homelessness and debt have expired while the outbreak continues to ravage the economy. Now, it seems that the Senate is willing to leave the regular American behind completely because of hard-lining on corporate support to the tunes of trillions instead of providing support to regular Americans, and their willingness is at the expense of those constituents that stand to suffer the most. Moreover, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems intent on resisting anything “too costly” that reaches Americans directly while seemingly more interested in approving funds to the tune of $350,000 to businesses instead.