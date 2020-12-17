Letter: No guidance offered

I find the article about Virginia Tech Professor Linsey Marr and colleagues regarding wearing masks for COVID protection to be puzzling ("VT expert: Masks protect wearers, others," Nov. 23 news story). Their recommendation to wear "a three-layer mask consisting of outer layers of tightly woven fabric with an inside layer of a material designed for filtration, such as a vacuum bag or air filter" is problematic. What sort of "fabric," "material" or "air filter?" How can readers know if their mask is compliant or where to obtain such a recommended multi-layer mask? They fail to offer guidance.
Experts, such as Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner, conclude that cotton masks offer far less protection than a surgical mask and both are less effective than an N95, KN95 or equivalent mask. He and other investigators suggest that the protection of wearing one layer cloth mask, a scarf or a bandana falls between useless and 40%. Why wear a mask with known defects when better options exist? A higher quality mask, such an N95, can be expensive, perhaps as much as $5 each but are 95% effective in reducing the risk of transmission. Think of $5 as cheap insurance against illness or possible hospitalization. The more N95 masks that are worn, the quicker the pandemic will subside.
Also, Dr. Marr does not mention ways to decontaminate a mask for reuse. Our government friends at Homeland Security offer readers multiple options for decontamination including using ultra violet radiation, ethylene oxide, hydrogen peroxide or using an autoclave. Homeland Security recommends heat. That's easy for most of us. Most readers have a kitchen stove. Just toast the used mask in the stove (160 degrees for 30 minutes), cool down and pop back on your face. This all presumes the mask is free from saliva, sputum, mucous, pancake makeup, lipstick and other body fluids. Just don't use a microwave oven. How many times can a mask be toasted? It depends on usage, exposure and other variables. Access the Homeland Security website for guidance. Spending $5 for a mask that works is a good investment.
Crady Adams, Vinton
