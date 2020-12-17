Letter: No guidance offered

I find the article about Virginia Tech Professor Linsey Marr and colleagues regarding wearing masks for COVID protection to be puzzling ("VT expert: Masks protect wearers, others," Nov. 23 news story). Their recommendation to wear "a three-layer mask consisting of outer layers of tightly woven fabric with an inside layer of a material designed for filtration, such as a vacuum bag or air filter" is problematic. What sort of "fabric," "material" or "air filter?" How can readers know if their mask is compliant or where to obtain such a recommended multi-layer mask? They fail to offer guidance.

Experts, such as Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner, conclude that cotton masks offer far less protection than a surgical mask and both are less effective than an N95, KN95 or equivalent mask. He and other investigators suggest that the protection of wearing one layer cloth mask, a scarf or a bandana falls between useless and 40%. Why wear a mask with known defects when better options exist? A higher quality mask, such an N95, can be expensive, perhaps as much as $5 each but are 95% effective in reducing the risk of transmission. Think of $5 as cheap insurance against illness or possible hospitalization. The more N95 masks that are worn, the quicker the pandemic will subside.