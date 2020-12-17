 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: No guidance offered
0 comments

Letter: No guidance offered

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I find the article about Virginia Tech Professor Linsey Marr and colleagues regarding wearing masks for COVID protection to be puzzling ("VT expert: Masks protect wearers, others," Nov. 23 news story). Their recommendation to wear "a three-layer mask consisting of outer layers of tightly woven fabric with an inside layer of a material designed for filtration, such as a vacuum bag or air filter" is problematic. What sort of "fabric," "material" or "air filter?" How can readers know if their mask is compliant or where to obtain such a recommended multi-layer mask? They fail to offer guidance.

Experts, such as Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner, conclude that cotton masks offer far less protection than a surgical mask and both are less effective than an N95, KN95 or equivalent mask. He and other investigators suggest that the protection of wearing one layer cloth mask, a scarf or a bandana falls between useless and 40%. Why wear a mask with known defects when better options exist? A higher quality mask, such an N95, can be expensive, perhaps as much as $5 each but are 95% effective in reducing the risk of transmission. Think of $5 as cheap insurance against illness or possible hospitalization. The more N95 masks that are worn, the quicker the pandemic will subside.

Also, Dr. Marr does not mention ways to decontaminate a mask for reuse. Our government friends at Homeland Security offer readers multiple options for decontamination including using ultra violet radiation, ethylene oxide, hydrogen peroxide or using an autoclave. Homeland Security recommends heat. That's easy for most of us. Most readers have a kitchen stove. Just toast the used mask in the stove (160 degrees for 30 minutes), cool down and pop back on your face. This all presumes the mask is free from saliva, sputum, mucous, pancake makeup, lipstick and other body fluids. Just don't use a microwave oven. How many times can a mask be toasted? It depends on usage, exposure and other variables. Access the Homeland Security website for guidance. Spending $5 for a mask that works is a good investment.

Crady Adams, Vinton

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: What is a fascist?

Regarding Penelope Huggins' letter of Dec. 3, “All enemies, foreign and domestic”, the letter begins by telling of her father’s role in World …

Letters

Letter: Trump departs

Thank God and Greyhound, our Contaminator in Chief will be gone after Jan. 21. Donald Trump is leaving a big mess for the American people to c…

Letters

Letter: Trump disgrace!

Well I knew he wouldn't go quietly but the depths that he has stooped since he lost the elections is a disgrace and puts our country in harm's…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert