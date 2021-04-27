Letter: No joy from DeJoy

This is another attempt by the former president to ruin an already suffering mail system. DeJoy, being the appointee by Trump to slow the mail down during the 2020 election cycle. DeJoy made no bones about what his mission was from his boss, stop the mail in votes from getting to the necessary voting districts. This was another way Trump planned to "win" the election. The majority of Americans saw through this effort and voted him out, good riddance.

Now DeJoy has made the postal service akin to a third world country by wreaking havoc on an already overloaded workforce by closing post offices, scrapping mail sorting machines, that's right he had $350,000 machines scrapped for $300 a piece very quickly, destroyed mail boxes all over the country and in general has no interest in making the US Postal system the best in the world, but rather has drug it down to one of the worst in the world. I only hope that President Biden can find a way to fire this leftover Trump official that once again proves the dreadful effect the Trump administration did to unravel our democracy. If we don't stay vigilant and rid the post office of DeJoy soon don't expect this year's Christmas cards to bring joy to families DURING the season, for if he has his way they won't arrive at all except if you start using a private service he probably has much stock in. Fire DeJoy and put the US Postal Service back on the right track.