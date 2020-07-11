Letter: No political agenda

I'm writing you this morning to defend my wife and other "Reopen" mothers against this ridiculous political pressure narrative that is being pushed by school board member Dan Butzer and furthered by inference in your article.
My wife is not politically active. She has no political agenda.
The meeting she attended that led Mr. Butzer to cry foul and resign his chairmanship was of concerned parents. While there was a Republican representative there I do not understand when constituents meeting with elected officials and elected school board members became a nefarious deed.
I do not have a problem with anyone who does not want their kids to attend in person or who just thinks in person education is the wrong thing right now... we are all in uncharted waters with Covid. But PLEASE... do not continue to push the narrative that this is a political operation. The waters that story is born in are not uncharted at all.
STEVE PARDON
ROANOKE