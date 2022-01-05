Letter: No political party can 'own' education

Ed Kohinke’s Dec. 17 letter, “Can the party that brought us the insurrection be trusted with education?” begs for response.

First, the criminal clowns who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6 don’t represent the Republican Party any more than antifa arsonists epitomize the Democratic. So let’s temper the Robespierre screed and dig under the surface.

Second, Kohinke says that the GOP is unqualified to run public schools. He takes umbrage over the GOP’s preference for charter and private schools. Well, what else would a parent want if the public school teachers were powerless, wedded to the latest fads in schools where profane insults to teachers were the norm, dope sales were open, and student competence uncommon?

Third, the writer says education is a search for truth. No; it is a transmission of facts and abilities useful in everyday life. Actually, since various versions of supposed truths are freely available, that search is for the students themselves. We see that whenever educrats attempt to preach “a truth,” students usually rebel and try to enforce their own priorities and “truths” upon the system. If you really think today’s students are competent to retain or search for truth, hear this 2007 declaration from a teacher friend of mine in a Fairfax high school: “Most of these kids cannot string together a coherent sentence.”

No political party can “own” education in Virginia. That should be for the parents in each county. The school boards should work for the parents, not for the latest fads.

Robert A. Young,

Roanoke County