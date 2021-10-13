 Skip to main content
Letter: No problem with Terry McAuliffe's statement

The Youngkin campaign has inundated the airwaves with Terry McAuliffe saying "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach," and somehow making that seem to be trashing parents. I have no problem with the statement.

First of all, I have two daughters, five stepchildren and a nephew that I helped raise. Is Youngkin saying that me being a parent qualifies me to develop a curriculum for our public schools? Get serious, you'd lose me at geometry. Having shared ideas with other parents, there is no way I want them telling the school system what to teach my child. Leave developing curriculums to the professionals, Mr. Youngkin.

Arthur Horn, Roanoke

 

