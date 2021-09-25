Letter: No racial slurs at event

I am writing in response to the letter published Sept. 21 ["Vote for diverse group of public servants"] written by Michael Barry-Rec. He accused the Rockbridge County Democrats of hurling racial slurs at Winsome Sears at the Labor Day rally in Buena Vista. This accusation is a complete fabrication.

I attended the rally and did not hear any racial slurs whatsoever.

There was plenty of media coverage at the event — wouldn't they have mentioned it in their reporting if there had been these slurs? Surely, it would have been newsworthy and it would have been reported.

Here is a link to a Facebook post of Sears' speech. You can watch it in its entirety and see for yourself that there were absolutely no racial slurs: https://fb.watch/82ktM6C8Hz/

Barry-Rec owes the attendees at this event an apology.

Rene Hasey, Lexington