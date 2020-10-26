Letter: No return call from representative

In response to the letter to the editor titled "Call your representatives" (Sept. 6) written by Ellen Mahoney, I did call my representatives, Morgan Griffith, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner several weeks ago about a national controversy. I spoke with an assistant to Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. Morgan Griffith had a message requesting I leave my name and phone number. I did. To date I have not received a return call from Morgan Griffith or his assistant.