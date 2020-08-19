Letter: No solutions, only adaptation

Thank you for the editorial: “Lessons from Star Trek” (July 30). It accurately illustrates the situation we’re in with the school reopening predicament.
We’re also in a “Kobayashi Maru” predicament with the climate crisis. Civilization as we know it is dependent on fossil fuel, but civilization will be destroyed if we don’t stop burning the stuff. We can and should switch to renewables, but that won’t be easy and life won’t be the same.
Unfortunately, neither COVID-19 nor the climate can be reprogrammed by a real-life James T. Kirk. The problems they present can’t be fixed with easy, comfortable solutions. Actually, there are no solutions. There is only adaptation. Let’s get to it.
BOB EGBERT
ROANOKE
