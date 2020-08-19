You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: No solutions, only adaptation
0 comments

Letter: No solutions, only adaptation

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Thank you for the editorial: “Lessons from Star Trek” (July 30). It accurately illustrates the situation we’re in with the school reopening predicament.

We’re also in a “Kobayashi Maru” predicament with the climate crisis. Civilization as we know it is dependent on fossil fuel, but civilization will be destroyed if we don’t stop burning the stuff. We can and should switch to renewables, but that won’t be easy and life won’t be the same.

Unfortunately, neither COVID-19 nor the climate can be reprogrammed by a real-life James T. Kirk. The problems they present can’t be fixed with easy, comfortable solutions. Actually, there are no solutions. There is only adaptation. Let’s get to it.

BOB EGBERT

ROANOKE

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Do your research

I'll keep this short and to the point. How can some people lecture others about Black Lives Matter without addressing the overwhelming problem…

Letters

Letter: Black Lives Matter

After reading the compelling and well written letter by Joyce Hill ("Statues must come down," July 5), I felt the need to write this letter. M…

Letters

Letter: Trump's legacy of deaths

It is becoming clear that Trump’s legacy will be his responsibility for more deaths of American citizens than any other single person in US hi…

Letters

Letter: The USPS and the vote

The November election is less than three months away and our ability to vote is in jeopardy. Trump chose Republican fundraiser and major Trump…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert